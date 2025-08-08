Insider Selling: Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Sells $221,509.60 in Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) Director Fallon William sold 7,220 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $221,509.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,379.88. The trade was a 33.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $109.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,243,000 after purchasing an additional 39,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 81,355 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 89,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Veritex from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair raised Veritex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veritex in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

