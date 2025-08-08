Melissa M. Tomkiel Sells 47,995 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 47,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $237,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 1,148,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,239.96. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $305.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.09 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

About Blade Air Mobility

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 20.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 225,800 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 57.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 439,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 160,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

