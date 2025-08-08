Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Pantas Sutardja Sells 1,875 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $200,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,898,652 shares in the company, valued at $631,155,764. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $119.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.95. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $121.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.63, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.59.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 179.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 278.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 69.2% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays set a $85.00 price target on Credo Technology Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.91.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

