Richard A. Medway Sells 15,000 Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $172,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard A. Medway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 31st, Richard A. Medway sold 2,637 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $27,635.76.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Richard A. Medway sold 4,228 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $44,436.28.

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Richard A. Medway sold 600 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $6,306.00.

On Friday, July 18th, Richard A. Medway sold 1,800 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $18,954.00.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Richard A. Medway sold 17,619 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $187,642.35.

On Monday, May 12th, Richard A. Medway sold 604 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $6,964.12.

On Thursday, May 8th, Richard A. Medway sold 16,490 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $189,470.10.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

SVV opened at $11.30 on Friday. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $11.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Savers Value Village ( NYSE:SVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Savers Value Village’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVV. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Savers Value Village by 0.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 473,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Savers Value Village by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Savers Value Village by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on SVV shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Northland Capmk raised shares of Savers Value Village to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Savers Value Village from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

