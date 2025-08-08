Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells $143,000.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 100,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,945.80. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 8.1%

ARQT opened at $14.12 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.25%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

