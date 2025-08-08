Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells $143,000.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 100,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,945.80. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 8.1%
ARQT opened at $14.12 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.84.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.25%. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
