10,530 Shares in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ) Acquired by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC owned 0.13% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BILZ stock opened at $100.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.04. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a one year low of $100.77 and a one year high of $101.27.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

