Reviewing Cable One (NYSE:CABO) and Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) and Cable One (NYSE:CABO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Naspers and Cable One, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Naspers 0 0 0 1 4.00 Cable One 1 5 0 0 1.83

Cable One has a consensus target price of $279.25, indicating a potential upside of 105.75%. Given Cable One’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cable One is more favorable than Naspers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naspers $7.18 billion 7.49 $5.24 billion N/A N/A Cable One $1.58 billion 0.48 $14.48 million ($88.37) -1.54

This table compares Naspers and Cable One”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than Cable One.

Profitability

This table compares Naspers and Cable One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naspers N/A N/A N/A Cable One -32.18% 8.40% 2.25%

Volatility & Risk

Naspers has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cable One has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Naspers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of Cable One shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cable One shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Naspers beats Cable One on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms. The company also prints, publishes, and distributes newspapers, magazines, and books, as well as provides ecommerce and media logistics services. Naspers Limited was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes. In addition, the company offers Sparklight TV, an IPTV video service that allows customers to stream its video channels from the cloud through an app on supported devices, such as the Amazon Firestick, Apple TV, and Android-based smart televisions. Further, it provides data, voice, and video products to business customers, including small to mid-markets, enterprises, and wholesale and carrier customers. The company serves residential and business customers, comprising data, video, and voice services. Cable One, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

