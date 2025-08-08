Comparing PMGC (NASDAQ:ELAB) and Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Addentax Group and PMGC”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addentax Group $4.18 million 1.07 -$5.09 million ($0.89) -0.50 PMGC N/A N/A -$6.25 million ($433.87) 0.00

Addentax Group has higher revenue and earnings than PMGC. Addentax Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PMGC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Addentax Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PMGC has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

10.1% of Addentax Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of PMGC shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Addentax Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of PMGC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Addentax Group and PMGC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addentax Group -121.86% -21.27% -10.12% PMGC N/A -77.80% -59.17%

Summary

Addentax Group beats PMGC on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addentax Group

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services. It also offers shop subleasing and property management services for garment wholesalers and retailers in the garment market. In addition, the company engages in the building decoration designing business. Addentax Group Corp. is based in Shenzhen, China.

About PMGC

Elevai Labs, Inc., a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc. and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc. in December 2021. Elevai Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

