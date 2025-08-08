Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 46,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC grew its position in AT&T by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 729,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $29.19.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.66.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

