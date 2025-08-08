Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 519.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOC opened at $587.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $520.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.35. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $426.24 and a 12 month high of $594.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $84.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.15.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Several research firms have commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $547.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $542.00 price target (down previously from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $424.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.79.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,575.04. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $3,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 201,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,536 shares of company stock worth $8,306,857. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

