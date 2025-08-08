GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) versus Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Critical Contrast

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) and GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hino Motors and GreenPower Motor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hino Motors $11.15 billion N/A -$1.44 billion ($23.85) -0.94 GreenPower Motor $19.85 million 0.59 -$18.66 million ($0.69) -0.56

Analyst Recommendations

GreenPower Motor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hino Motors. Hino Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenPower Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hino Motors and GreenPower Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hino Motors 0 0 0 0 0.00 GreenPower Motor 0 0 2 0 3.00

GreenPower Motor has a consensus target price of $2.3250, indicating a potential upside of 497.69%. Given GreenPower Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GreenPower Motor is more favorable than Hino Motors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of GreenPower Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of GreenPower Motor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hino Motors has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenPower Motor has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hino Motors and GreenPower Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hino Motors -12.41% -104.94% -17.15% GreenPower Motor -94.04% -561.91% -48.08%

Summary

GreenPower Motor beats Hino Motors on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation. It leases its vehicles to customers. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

