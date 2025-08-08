Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Buys 287 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 317,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 42,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day moving average is $88.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $73.17 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

