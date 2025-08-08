Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 52.4% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 45.0% during the first quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $581,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $168.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.94 and a twelve month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

