Head to Head Contrast: Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC)

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) and Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FalconStor Software and Lantronix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lantronix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lantronix has a consensus price target of $3.8333, indicating a potential upside of 29.07%. Given Lantronix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lantronix is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

FalconStor Software has a beta of 3.19, suggesting that its share price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lantronix has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FalconStor Software and Lantronix”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $10.42 million 1.27 $690,000.00 ($0.18) -10.28 Lantronix $160.33 million 0.72 -$4.52 million ($0.22) -13.50

FalconStor Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lantronix. Lantronix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FalconStor Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and Lantronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software 3.68% -2.07% 3.31% Lantronix -5.84% -7.03% -4.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Lantronix shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of FalconStor Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Lantronix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FalconStor Software beats Lantronix on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments. The company also provides FalconStor StorSigh, a long-term archive and business continuity driven data replication from one centralized management point; FalconStor RecoverTrac Disaster Recovery Technology that streamlines the implementation, testing, and execution of disaster recovery operations; and FalconStor MicroScanTM Technology, which minimizes the amount of data transferred during replication by eliminating inefficiencies at the application and file system layer. It sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login. It also offers telematics devices, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management; network switches, media converters, power over ethernet, NICS and optical SFPs, system on modules, and development kits; and services for mechanical, hardware, and software engineering for camera, audio, and artificial intelligence/machine learning development. In addition, the company provides console management, power management, and IP connected keyboard-video-mouse products that offers remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, branch offices, remote sites, and server rooms; and hardware engineering, software engineering, and mechanical engineering, rapid prototyping and quality assurance engineering services. Lantronix, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Irvine, California.

