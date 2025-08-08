Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:SI) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,500,000.00 in Stock

Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,380,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,707,230. This trade represents a 4.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shoulder Innovations Trading Down 7.9%

SI stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. Shoulder Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

Shoulder Innovations Company Profile

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market. We currently offer advanced implant systems for shoulder arthroplasty. These systems are a core element of our ecosystem, which we designed to improve core components of shoulder surgical care – preoperative planning, implant design and procedural efficiency – to benefit each stakeholder in the care chain.

