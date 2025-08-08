Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 4,311 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $1,128,059.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 9,401,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,092,336.69. This trade represents a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ MORN opened at $260.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.96. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.34 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $605.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.84 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 17.22%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

MORN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MORN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the second quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in Morningstar by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.