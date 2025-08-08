NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Director Susan Williamson Ross Sells 125 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,208.08. The trade was a 24.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NVR Stock Down 0.6%

NVR opened at $7,820.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 2.97. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7,464.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7,372.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.94.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $120.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,783.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in NVR by 838,726.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 159,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,154,589,000 after purchasing an additional 159,358 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of NVR by 116,808.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 57,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,528,000 after purchasing an additional 57,236 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of NVR by 217,591.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 50,046 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in NVR by 9,358.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 48,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,277,000 after buying an additional 47,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter valued at about $334,981,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

