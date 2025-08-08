Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,272,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,755 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.64% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $648,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $194.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52-week low of $172.71 and a 52-week high of $250.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.40.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

