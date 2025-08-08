WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Director Sells $661,440.80 in Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) Director Gale E. Klappa sold 5,960 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total value of $661,440.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 274,969 shares in the company, valued at $30,516,059.62. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.9%

WEC stock opened at $110.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.63. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.76 and a 52-week high of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 68.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WEC. Barclays raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Get Our Latest Report on WEC Energy Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,611,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,089,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,462,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 41,628 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 274.7% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.