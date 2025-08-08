Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,858,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $697,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,178,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,900,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.4%

MMC opened at $203.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $214.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $196.27 and a one year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

