Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 594,829 Shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,699,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $608,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46,187 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,585,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,615,000 after purchasing an additional 186,093 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock opened at $58.84 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $59.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.90.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

