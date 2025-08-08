12,512 Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 36,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 102,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 48,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.1557 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.35%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

