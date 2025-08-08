Commerce Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Universal Display by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 44.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,936,000 after acquiring an additional 87,801 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 134.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of OLED stock opened at $138.53 on Friday. Universal Display Corporation has a 52-week low of $103.70 and a 52-week high of $215.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.10 and its 200 day moving average is $144.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

