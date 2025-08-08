Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) and Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Head-To-Head Comparison

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nexstar Media Group and Reservoir Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexstar Media Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 Reservoir Media 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus target price of $205.7143, suggesting a potential upside of 11.49%. Reservoir Media has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.32%. Given Reservoir Media’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than Nexstar Media Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexstar Media Group 12.21% 29.21% 5.64% Reservoir Media 4.67% 2.07% 0.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Nexstar Media Group and Reservoir Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

95.3% of Nexstar Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Nexstar Media Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexstar Media Group and Reservoir Media”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexstar Media Group $5.41 billion 1.04 $722.00 million $19.74 9.35 Reservoir Media $161.55 million 3.07 $7.75 million $0.11 69.09

Nexstar Media Group has higher revenue and earnings than Reservoir Media. Nexstar Media Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reservoir Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Nexstar Media Group has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reservoir Media has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nexstar Media Group beats Reservoir Media on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services. The company offers video and display advertising platforms that are delivered locally or nationally through its own and various third party websites, mobile and over-the-top applications, other digital media solutions to media publishers, and advertisers and a consumer product reviews platform. In addition, it owns NewsNation, a national cable news network; and WGN-AM, a Chicago radio station, as well as owns and operates digital multicast networks and other multicast network services. Further, its digital assets include local websites, mobile applications, connected television applications, free-ad supported television channels representing products of local television stations, The CW, The Hill and BestReviews, and a suite of advertising solutions. Additionally, the company engages in digital business; and management of real estate assets, including leasing of owned office and production facilities. Its stations are affiliates of ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, The CW, MyNetworkTV, and other broadcast television networks. The company was formerly known as Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in January 2017. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Reservoir Media

(Get Free Report)

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.