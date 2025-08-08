361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) & Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) and 361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Torrid and 361 Degrees International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Torrid alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torrid 2 2 2 0 2.00 361 Degrees International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Torrid presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 122.48%. Given Torrid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Torrid is more favorable than 361 Degrees International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torrid 0.92% -5.31% 2.08% 361 Degrees International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Torrid and 361 Degrees International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Torrid and 361 Degrees International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Torrid $1.10 billion 0.20 $16.32 million $0.10 21.35 361 Degrees International $1.40 billion 1.27 $159.77 million N/A N/A

361 Degrees International has higher revenue and earnings than Torrid.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.8% of Torrid shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Torrid shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Torrid has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 361 Degrees International has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Torrid beats 361 Degrees International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical stores. Torrid Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in City Of Industry, California.

About 361 Degrees International

(Get Free Report)

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands. It also manufactures and trades in shoes soles; trades in children sporting goods; and operates a gas station. The company operated a network of stores under the 361º core brand name. It also sells products through its 361sport.com Website; other e-commerce platforms, including Tmall, Taobao, and JD; and authorized retailers and distributors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.