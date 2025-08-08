What is Cormark’s Forecast for MDA Space FY2027 Earnings?

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for MDA Space in a report released on Tuesday, August 5th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for MDA Space’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$33.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on MDA Space from C$42.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of MDA Space from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.22.

Shares of TSE MDA opened at C$44.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.26. The company has a market cap of C$5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 0.02. MDA Space has a 52-week low of C$13.00 and a 52-week high of C$48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In other MDA Space news, Director Michael Philip James Greenley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.04, for a total transaction of C$5,807,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Minda Marie Suchan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.64, for a total transaction of C$1,225,608.00. Insiders have sold 306,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,768 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.

