Commerce Bank Raises Position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Repligen were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Repligen by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN stock opened at $113.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -454.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. Repligen Corporation has a one year low of $102.96 and a one year high of $182.52.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Repligen had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $182.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Repligen to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.45.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

