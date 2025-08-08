Commerce Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 71.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Hexcel by 698.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HXL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of HXL opened at $61.12 on Friday. Hexcel Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $489.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.