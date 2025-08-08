Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 114.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $51.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 21.11. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.