Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 92.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,437 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE JLL opened at $274.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.37 and a 200-day moving average of $247.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $194.36 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle

In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

