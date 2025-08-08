Brokerages Set DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price at $54.38

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.4815.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Macquarie reduced their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $7,944,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,155,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,188,567.90. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $4,707,708.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,300,000. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 642,181 shares of company stock worth $25,550,925 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 20,365 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,075,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,921,000 after purchasing an additional 89,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $45.20 on Friday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.42.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

