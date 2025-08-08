Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.1429.
HLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.
NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $153.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.23. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $203.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.78.
Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.54%.
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
