Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.1429.

HLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $153.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.23. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $203.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.78.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.54%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

