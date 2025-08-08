US Bancorp DE Sells 216 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $93.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.05.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.