Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 627.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

NYSE ESE opened at $190.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.05. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $111.06 and a one year high of $198.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.23.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $296.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.23 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

