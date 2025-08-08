Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given New $95.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Zillow Group Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $81.11 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $45.49 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of -311.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jun Choo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $706,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 120,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,491,140.90. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 10,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $757,676.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,242.66. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,371 shares of company stock worth $5,775,204 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Zillow Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Zillow Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

