ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Purchases New Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,044 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMO. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,507,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,634,000 after buying an additional 244,176 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 54.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 690,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,842,000 after buying an additional 243,894 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 292.6% in the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 143,581 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,982,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial cut Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Desjardins cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of IMO opened at $84.94 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average of $71.96.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

