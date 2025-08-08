Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target to $27.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Xencor from $22.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Get Xencor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xencor

Xencor Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.89. Xencor has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $43.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 25.24% and a negative net margin of 121.52%. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xencor

In other news, Director Richard J. Ranieri sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $27,595.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,867.26. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt A. Gustafson sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $27,595.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,183 shares in the company, valued at $186,087.26. This represents a 12.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,194 shares of company stock valued at $103,209 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Xencor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Xencor by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xencor by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,501,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 102,297 shares during the period.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.