Serco Group (LON:SRP) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Serco Group Stock Up 1.7%

SRP stock opened at GBX 219.60 ($2.95) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.40. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 136.20 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 228.60 ($3.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 203 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 177.58.

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 9.74 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Serco Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 2.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Serco Group will post 17.552759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

