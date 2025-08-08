Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,850 ($51.78) to GBX 3,950 ($53.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($59.17) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON CCH opened at GBX 3,794 ($51.02) on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,620 ($35.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,102 ($55.16). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,904.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,619.71. The company has a market capitalization of £16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 882 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,944 ($53.04) per share, for a total transaction of £34,786.08 ($46,780.63). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,136 shares of company stock worth $4,467,552. Insiders own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

