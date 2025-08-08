ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Makes New Investment in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 157,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in CSX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CSX by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,616,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,152,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 181,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,531,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,632,000 after purchasing an additional 979,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $35.25 on Friday. CSX Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Argus set a $32.00 price target on CSX in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

