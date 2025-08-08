Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 94.80 ($1.27) on Thursday. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.40 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.42). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.98, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 3.50 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Primary Health Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Primary Health Properties will post 7.0875912 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

In related news, insider Richard Howell purchased 70,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £67,915.20 ($91,332.97). Also, insider Laure Duhot acquired 20,868 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £20,033.28 ($26,940.94). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 326,537 shares of company stock valued at $31,347,552. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.

Featured Articles

