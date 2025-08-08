Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Primary Health Properties Stock Performance
Primary Health Properties stock opened at GBX 94.80 ($1.27) on Thursday. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85.40 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.42). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 98.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.98, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41.
Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 3.50 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Primary Health Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Primary Health Properties will post 7.0875912 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Primary Health Properties Company Profile
Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.
