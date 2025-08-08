Ibstock (LON:IBST) Price Target Cut to GBX 210 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 220 ($2.96) to GBX 210 ($2.82) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Monday, June 16th.
Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Ibstock had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ibstock will post 11.0089552 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Richard Akers bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £155,000 ($208,445.40). Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.
