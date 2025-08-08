Volex (LON:VLX) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Volex (LON:VLX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 430 ($5.78) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Volex from GBX 415 ($5.58) to GBX 430 ($5.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th.

Get Volex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VLX

Volex Stock Performance

Volex Company Profile

Shares of VLX opened at GBX 360.53 ($4.85) on Thursday. Volex has a 52 week low of GBX 190 ($2.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 394 ($5.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83. The stock has a market cap of £836.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 343.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 291.14.

(Get Free Report)

Volex plc (AIM: VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key sectors: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.