Volex (LON:VLX) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Volex (LON:VLX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 430 ($5.78) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Volex from GBX 415 ($5.58) to GBX 430 ($5.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th.
Volex plc (AIM: VLX) is a driving force in integrated manufacturing for mission-critical applications and a global leader in power and data connectivity solutions. Our diverse operations support international blue-chip customers in five key sectors: Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electricals, Medical, Complex Industrial Technology and Off-Highway.
