Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Given New GBX 2,100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,850 ($24.88) to GBX 2,100 ($28.24) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FRES. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 1,620 ($21.79) to GBX 1,700 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,300 ($17.48) to GBX 1,700 ($22.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 805 ($10.83) to GBX 980 ($13.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,472 ($19.80).

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 1,713 ($23.04) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,430.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,082.86. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 502 ($6.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,738 ($23.37). The company has a market capitalization of £15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

