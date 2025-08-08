Short Interest in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Expands By 56.9%

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,100 shares, anincreaseof56.9% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 215,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 74.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 142,700.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYLS stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

