Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 108.9% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,816,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,969,000 after purchasing an additional 612,523 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 71,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 25,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.51%. Equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 370.0%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

