Insider Buying: Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Director Acquires C$253,729.00 in Stock

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) Director Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.37 per share, with a total value of C$253,729.00.

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$25.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45. Topaz Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$21.00 and a 12 month high of C$29.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 309.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.80.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

