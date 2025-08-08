Herbert K. Parker Sells 20,597 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Stock

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) Director Herbert K. Parker sold 20,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $1,851,258.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,491.60. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

nVent Electric Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:NVT opened at $89.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $91.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,723,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,499,000 after acquiring an additional 224,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in nVent Electric by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 597,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,704,000 after acquiring an additional 417,649 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Recommended Stories

