nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) EVP Lynnette R. Heath Sells 17,853 Shares of Stock

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 17,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total value of $1,594,808.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,636.96. This represents a 36.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $89.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day moving average is $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $91.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on NVT. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,749,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $229,615,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 743.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,215,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,017,000 after buying an additional 1,953,026 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1,869.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,682,000 after buying an additional 1,388,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $86,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

