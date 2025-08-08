JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 55,000 shares, anincreaseof71.9% from the June 30th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 56,790.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 87,457 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 49,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of JTEK opened at $85.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.82. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.55.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

